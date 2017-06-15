Marion woman dies in Purchase Parkway crash Thursday morning

This morning just after 8:00am, Marshall County Central Dispatch received calls of an injury crash on Purchase Parkway.

According to information from Deputy Steven Oakley who investigated the crash, a vehicle, driven by Ann G. Newcom, age 52, of Marion, was going southbound on the Purchase Parkway hydroplaned, lost control, and crossed the median striking a semi.

Newcom was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi Sean C. Mohs, age 48, of Paducah, was not injured.

Deputy Oakley, Sheriff Kevin Byars, and Deputy Jason Ivey responded to the scene and were joined by Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstructionist Detective Nathan Maxlow. They were assisted by West Marshall Fire Department, Marshall County EMS, and Marshall County Coroner’s Office.