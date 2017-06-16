Sheppard, Hardin charged with intentionally distributing U-4 which resulted in death of the user

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Two Calvert City residents were charged by grand jury indictment this week with intentionally distributing U-4770 commonly known as U-4, a Schedule I controlled substance, to a person known as “T.M.” whose death and serious bodily injury resulted from the use of such substance, and serious bodily injury to K.M. resulted from the use of such substance announced United States Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr.

​“My Office is committed to attacking the supply of deadly opioids, ending the violence associated with its trafficking, and bringing some measure of justice to the victims and their families,” stated United States Attorney John Kuhn. “With the assistance of federal funding from the OCDETF program, DEA is investigating overdose deaths, with the aim of bringing federal charges which carry a mandatory 20-year sentence upon conviction, without the possibility of parole. This indictment and prosecution, we hope, will make a difference for our communities.”

Defendants Jevan M. Sheppard, 25, and Thomas Jared Hardin, 23, both of Marshall County, were charged by grand jury indictment on June 13, 2017 and are in federal custody. An initial appearance has not been scheduled.

Sheppard and Hardin, were charged in a six count indictment with conspiring with one another to possess and intentionally distribute U-4 a Schedule I controlled substance. The death of T.M. resulted from the use of such substance and serious bodily injury to K.M. resulted from the use of the substance. The alleged activity took place between November 14, 2016 and March 22, 2017 in Marshall County, Kentucky.

Further, on March 13 and March 14, 2017, in Marshall County, Sheppard and Hardin are each charged with knowingly and intentionally distributing U-4, and the death of T.M. resulted from the use of such substance and serious bodily injury to K.M. resulted from the use of the substance.

Also, Sheppard is charged with a single count of possession with the intent to distribute

U-4 on March 22, 2017 and with a single count of knowingly and intentionally importing into the United States, from China, an amount of U-4, a Schedule I controlled substance, and the death of T.M. resulted from the use of such substance and serious bodily injury to K.M. resulted from the use of the substance.

If convicted of the charges in the grand jury indictment, both defendants could be sentenced to no less than 20 years in prison, and up to and including a life sentence, fined no more than $1,000,000 and serve no less than a three year period of supervised release.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Seth Hancock. The case is being investigated by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the Paducah Sheriff’s Department, and the Calvert City Police Department.

*** The charge of a person by Grand Jury Indictment is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.