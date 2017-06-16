Some Republicans, including Rand Paul, don’t like Mitch McConnell’s strategy of drafting health bill in secret

Kentucky Health News:
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell continues to catch heat from Democrats, and dissatisfaction from some Republicans, about Senate Republicans’ secret drafting of a repeal-and-replace-Obamacare bill that he wants passed by June 30.
Schumer told reporters, “They’re ashamed of the bill. If they liked the bill, they’d have brass bands marching down the middle of small-town America saying what a great bill it is. But they know it isn’t.”
Meanwhile, seven governors — four Democrats and three Republicans — wrote McConnell and Schumer, asking that senators in both parties be allowed to help draft the bill. McConnell has said he wouldn’t involve Democrats in drafting because “They’re not interested in doing anything that we’re interested in doing,” and hearings aren’t needed because the issues are well known.
The lack of “a formal, open drafting session . . . has created an air of distrust and concern — on and off Capitol Hill, with Democrats but also with Republicans,” report Thomas Kaplan and Robert Pear of The New York Times. “The secrecy surrounding the Senate measure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is remarkable — at least for a health-care measure this consequential.”
Sean Sullivan and Kelsey Snell of The Washington Post report, “Rank-and-file Republican senators are increasingly frustrated that McConnell and a small group of GOP aides are crafting a bill behind closed doors.”
They quote Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn.: “I’ve said from day one, and I’ll say it again. The process is better if you do it in public, and that people get buy-in along the way and understand what’s going on. Obviously, that’s not the route that is being taken.”
The Times reports, “Mr. McConnell said there had been ‘gazillions of hearings on this subject’ over the years — a less-than-precise tabulation that offered little comfort to Democrats who want hearings held now, in this particular year, on the contents of this particular bill.”
The Post reports, “Senate leaders argued that they are keeping a tight grip on emerging bill language a secret because they are writing several different policy options for each section of the bill. They worry that sharing any one piece out of context could give a distorted impression of what the final bill will include.”
“The largest, most enduring clash within the Senate is over the future of Medicaid,” the Post notes. “Republican senators are at odds over how much and how quickly to pare back federal spending on the program, which expanded under Obamacare and added millions of Americans to the rolls of the federally insured.” It added 470,000 Kentuckians.
Jennifer Rubin, a conservative columnist for the Post, wonders whether McConnell really wants to pass a bill: “There are two possibilities here: First, McConnell has some magic formula for getting the votes of all but one senator (if Paul is indeed a “no” vote ) in a conference that includes far-right ideological twins Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) and moderates such as Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who among other things object to rolling back Medicaid or blocking Planned Parenthood funding. If such a formula exists, McConnell would have to think he can garner support in lightning speed, hold off uniform Democratic objections and ignore concerns from outside groups (doctors, hospitals, insurers). I suppose anything is possible, but such a process would be unique in Senate history.
“The other possibility is that McConnell knows this is impossible. He has set an entirely artificial deadline that cannot be met precisely because he knows health-care reform won’t happen. He wants to wipe the slate clean and move on to other issues such as tax reform and the budget — before those issues become untenable. He is experienced enough to know that this administration and the dysfunctional House are entirely capable of careening toward a government shutdown in the fall. Therefore, the sooner Congress can turn to these items, the better.”