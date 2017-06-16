UK’s De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk get invite to “Green Room” for NBA draft

Draft day approaching

With draft day just one week away, several former Wildcats are about to find where they’ll be headed to begin their professional careers. In all, eight Wildcats from last season’s roster will be joining the professional ranks. Several will enter the NBA while others will likely play overseas.

The NBA Draft will take place at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn on the evening of Thursday, June, 22. ESPN will televise the event with coverage starting at 6 p.m CST. John Calipari will accompany De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk, who have both been invited to the Green Room by the NBA. With a total of 20 players invited, Green Room attendees are typically players assured to be selected in the first round of the draft.

De’Aaron Fox will likely be the first Wildcat to hear his name called. Fox is a unanimous top ten pick with all of the draft services. The former Wildcat point guard is projected to be taken anywhere from the second pick to the eighth pick.

Malik Monk isn’t far behind his former backcourt teammate. The sharpshooter is also thought to be a top ten selection. Despite being slightly undersized for a shooting guard in the NBA, Monk is considered to be one of the best pure scorers in the draft. Most analysts believe he’ll be taken by the Knicks with the eighth pick.

Bam Adebayo is likely the only other Kentucky player with a chance to go in the first round. The Wildcat big man is expected to be drafted in the middle to late portion of the first round. While Adebayo took his time announcing his decision to become a professional, the North Carolina native has seen his stock steadily improve since formerly submitting his name.

Isaiah Briscoe, Derek Willis, Dominique Hawkins, Mychal Mulder, and Isaac Humpheries are all eligible to hear their name called on draft night, but none of them are projected to be selected. All five players are expected to play professionally overseas.

Bat Cats make history

Kentucky’s first-year baseball coach, Nick Mingione, likely has some pretty good job security at the moment. In his first season at the helm in Lexington, Mingione took the Bat Cats farther in the NCAA tournament than at any time in school history.

Kentucky won the four-team Lexington regional before falling to Louisville in the Super Regional. With a new stadium on the way and a dynamic new coach, the Bat Cats appear poised to make some noise in the collegiate baseball world in the near future.