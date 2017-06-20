Commissioner says airport makes Calvert City multi-modal

Kentucky’s Commissioner of Aviation Steve Parker told the Calvert City Council Monday night during their regular meeting at City Hall that he wanted them to hire someone to run Kentucky Dam Airport and have safe fuel there for pilots. Commissioner Parke said Calvert City could become a true multi-modal city with airport service.

Parker said the state would do a wildlife study and a property map to facilitate the transfer of the airport from the Kentucky Department of Parks to the City of Calvert. But that isn’t everything the airport needs to be fully operational.

Calvert City has done months’ worth of discussion and paid for an engineering study to determine what is needed to operate the airport successfully and safely. Mayor Lynn Jones reviewed all of those steps and the responses from the FAA and the state.

He said now the FAA would provide the perimeter fence to keep wildlife off the runways. The state is expected to provide the fueling station now.

Parker said the City must have a trained person to check the fuel. There won’t be a fueling station provided by the state unless the City has a trained person to monitor the fuel.

Mayor Jones said the plan would be for the City to appoint a board to oversee the operation of the airport and for them to seek a firm to operate the airport and provide hangar space.

Currently there are six planes based at Kentucky Dam Airport and they need 10 planes to get back on the FAA funding list. There are pilots wanting to base their planes at the airport but need fueling capabilities and hangar space for their planes.

James Inman was at the meeting and he questioned Parker about funding cuts for airports in President Donald Trump’s proposed budget, cuts that will directly affect airports in Paducah and Owensboro. Parker explained to Inman that those cuts were proposed for the Essential Airline Service program which is funding for airline passenger service to regional airports.

Parker explained that Kentucky Dam Airport would never be a commercial passenger airport it was a general aviation airport. He said getting 10 planes located at the airport was the key to getting $150,000 earmarked for operation of the airport from the FAA every year.

Councilman Kevin Stokes asked Parker what the value of the airport was to people in Calvert City who never flew in planes.

Parker listed several connections that general aviation airports had for local communities that included disaster relief and tourism but he said the biggest reason was people looking at a community as a potential site for industrial development would drop communities from a list of prospective candidates if that community did not have an airport.

Parker told the Council you don’t want this airport to close; it is he said a big asset for the city.

No vote was taken on the airport turn over but the process is still ongoing.