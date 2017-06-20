Traffic Stripe Paint Crew working in Calloway, Marshall & Trigg Counties starting THIS WEEK

Traffic ADVISORY

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has a traffic stripe painting crew making rounds in Kentucky’s 12 westernmost counties starting THIS WEEK.

The traffic stripe painting crew will initially ramp up work on 2-lane highways in Callowy, Marshall, and Trigg counties.

Motorists should be alert for a paint truck and several support vehicles. The caravan will be moving at a brisk clip, but some traffic backups are possible.

While the reflective paint used for applying traffic stripes to pavement is fast-drying, motorists should avoid driving through freshly sprayed paint.

Patience and caution are required whenever you encounter a paint caravan. Remember, these crews are applying highway markings designed to help keep you safe.

KYTC personnel will attempt to provide timely notice when the paint crew moves to other counties.

Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.

Timely traffic advisories for the 11 counties of KYTC Highway District 2 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict2. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.