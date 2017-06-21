Celebrate Stanley Walker Day on June 25 in Grand Rivers

In honor of Grand Rivers native and musical talent Stanley Walker, Grand Rivers is naming Sunday, June 25, 2017 as Stanley Walker Day. The day will be celebrated with a concert by Stanley Walker and friends at the Badgett Playhouse Theater from 2PM-5PM.

About Stanley Walker:

Stanley was born in Grand Rivers and started playing guitar when he was only five years old. Growing up, he listened to the Grand Ole Opry and dreamed of being there. In 1969, his dream came true when he played behind Jean Shepard.

Stanley’s sound is different from any other guitarist because he tunes his guitar to straight E rather than natural tuning. His early playing resembled single string Ernest Tubb songs.

Stanley played lead guitar for Ray Smith and the Rock and Roll Boys from 1956 to 1969. With rockabilly enthusiasts, Ray is revered for his five singles released on Sun Records. Stanley played on all of Smith’s songs cut at Sun.

Stanley’s career highlights also included appearances on Hee Haw, solo recordings, and backing artists including Roy Clark, Lefty Frizzell, and Jerry Lee Lewis. Stanley has produced four country albums and was recognized in Billboard Magazine for the singles, ‘Old Easy Loving & He Ain’t Easy Anymore. Stanley was inducted into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame in 2008.

About Kosair Charities:

Since 1923 Kosair Charities has had one primary mission – helping children in need. Kosair Charities knows that the quality of a child’s tomorrow depends largely on the quality of health, medical treatment, and support a child receives today. Kosair Charities supports over 100 pediatric agencies in our community by donating funding for research, clinical services, health education and care every year. For more information please visit http://kosair.org or call 502.637.7696. Follow Kosair Charities on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.”

Mark your calendars for Sunday, June 25 at 2:00p.m. at the Badgett Playhouse. Join Grand Rivers as they celebrate Stanley, support a great cause, and enjoy an afternoon of musical entertainment. Sponsors for this event include Grand Rivers Tourism Commission, WCCK Radio Calvert and the Badgett Playhouse Theater.

A special thank you to all of the great musicians who join us to celebrate Stanley and raise money for this great cause.