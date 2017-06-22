Body of missing Paducah man and former Vanderbilt basketball star found Thursday

The body of Joe T. Ford was discovered on the morning of Thursday, June 22, 2017 at about 9:30AM after McCracken Sheriff’s Deputy Dwayne Pickett responded to a report of vehicle tracks leading from I-24 onto the eastbound grassy shoulder at the 13.5 mile marker at the Clarks River.

Deputy Pickett found that the tracks led into a wooded area and down a large overgrown embankment. A 2010 GMC Arcadia was found on its side near the banks of the Clarks River. The sole occupant was found to be deceased. He was identified as being 64 year old Joe T. Ford of Paducah.

It appears that for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered off of the interstate onto the shoulder and down a large embankment, overturning, and after striking several trees. The vehicle was not visible from the interstate as it is an area that is overgown with trees and brush.

Paducah Police Department says that Mr. Ford had been reported missing on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 by his wife. Mrs. Ford told officers that she last saw her husband when he went to bed about 8:45 p.m. on Monday. She said he normally left their home about 5:30 a.m., but she was asleep when he left Tuesday morning.

She said she hadn’t seen or heard from him since Monday night. Mrs. Ford said it is unlike her husband not to call or return text messages.

Ford graduated from Vanderbilt where he was a four year starter basketball star. Ford scored 1,193 points in his career.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but it would appear that the accident occurred on Tuesday. An autopsy will be performed tomorrow by the state medical examiner’s office.

The McCracken County Coroner’s Office, Reidland Farley Fire Department, Hendron Fire Department, Mercy Regional EMS, the Paducah Police Department, Handleys Wrecker Service, and the Ky Department of Highways assisted at the scene. Traffic was reduced to one lane for about 3 hours at the crash site.