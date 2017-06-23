Kentucky State Police Remember Trooper Eric Chrisman on Second Anniversary

GRAND RIVERS, KY (June 23, 2017) – Kentucky State Police, along with local law enforcement and family members of Trooper Eric Chrisman, gathered today to remember the fallen trooper. On June 23, 2015, Trooper Eric Chrisman died in the line of duty in an automobile collision while responding to a call for service. Shortly thereafter, a flagpole was erected at the site of the collision. Around the flagpole, many flowers and other remembrances have been placed over the past two years.

Today, on the 2nd anniversary of the fatal collision, KSP gathered with the Chrisman family and fellow law enforcement family to place a wreath in remembrance of Trooper Chrisman’s life and sacrifice. The wreath has “Everyone is Family” written on it, a phrase Eric lived out during his professional and personal life.

“We are overwhelmed that over 30 people would stand in the pouring rain to remember our son,” said Randy Chrisman, Eric’s father.

Trooper Chrisman is remembered as a man of great faith which took action in his life of service above self. Though his time with KSP was short, Eric made a positive impact in the lives of his co-workers as well as the communities in which he served.