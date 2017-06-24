Coach Calipari brings recruits, players to U19 Team USA World Cup Camp

John Calipari began training camp for the U19 Team USA World Cup squad this past week in Colorado Springs. Calipari’s staff includes University of Colorado head coach Tad Boyle and Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning. Boyle and Manning both played for Calipari in the early 80’s during Calipari’s time under Larry Brown at Kansas and will serve as assistants on Team USA.

While most of next season’s Wildcats are on campus in Lexington, Hamidou Diallo, Kevin Knox, and PJ Washington have joined Calipari at training camp along with 24 other prospects. The training camp roster is a combination of rising high schools seniors, incoming collegiate freshmen, and a few rising sophomores.

Along with Calipari’s three Wildcats, the Kentucky coach will also get to spend time will most of his top prospects in the class of 2018. Wildcat targets in Colorado Springs include point guard Immanuel Quickley, wing Cameron Reddish, shooting guard Romeo Langford, and center Bol Bol.

Quickley, a 6-foot-3, 180 lb. point guard, is considered the second best point guard in the class of 2018 and ranked No. 14 overall by ESPN. The Baltimore native recently cut his list of suitors to four schools including Kentucky, Kansas, Maryland, and Miami. Quickley is expected to make his collegiate decision in the coming weeks and is projected to become Calipari’s first class of 2018 commitment.

Bol Bol, son of NBA legend Manute Bol, is the most coveted recruit in the class for Calipari. At 7-foot-2, 230 lbs, Bol has an unbelievable ability to handle the basketball. While the big man doesn’t appear to be in any hurry to make a decision, the Wildcats current look to be the early leader for the No. 4 overall prospect in the class.

Cameron Reddish, a 6’7” small forward from Pennsylvania, has long been considered an elite talent. The silky smooth wing is considered the top small forward and No. 3 overall player in the class. Reddish is considering UK, Kansas, Arizona, Duke, and UCLA.

Romeo Langford, an Indiana native, is the consensus top shooting guard in the class of 2018. At 6-foot-6, Langford is being chased by all the blue bloods of college basketball.

With the conclusion of training camp this Thursday, Calipari will announce the 12 players to represent Team USA at the upcoming Fiba U19 Basketball World Cup. Keep an eye on which of UK’s three players and four recruits make the cut and travel with Calipari to Cairo in early July.