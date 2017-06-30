Area Fireworks and Celebrations

July 1: Thunder Over Eddy Bay

July 1: Kentucky Dam Village State Resort – Fireworks at Dusk

July 1: Kenlake Marina at Kenlake State Park

July 3: Kuttawa Harbor

July 3: Hu-B’s Marina

July 3: Moors Resort “Kentucky Lake Big Bang”

July 3: Prizer Point

July 4: Calvert City AmeriBration

Vendors, arts and crafts, kids spash and more.

Cornhole Tournament 9:00: AmeriBration draws Corn Hole players from the area for a little good competition to start the day prior to the scheduled events, bands, parade and fireworks.

The sign-up begins at 9:00 AM and competition begins at 9:30 AM at Memorial Park. You will need to bring your own Corn Hole Boards and the cost is $20.00 per team with a 50 percent payout.

Kids Parade: The AmeriBration Kid’s parade is set for 4:00 p.m. and line-up at 3:45 on July 4, 2017 in Memorial Park Pavilion 5th Avenue in Calvert City.

Petting Zoo 11-3: Barnyard Buddies Petting Zoo will be on hand from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Memorial Park with a variety of animals for children and adults to interact with.

Live Music in the Park begins at 1:00: Memorial Park will be rocking and rolling all day long on Tuesday, July 4th. The music will kick off at 1 p.m. with Adam & The H-Bombs, followed by the Timmy Dunn Band from 4-7 p.m. and finishing the evening before the big bang of fireworks is the Andy Gibson Trio beginning at 7:15.

Parade 7:00: The Parade will start at 7:00 p.m. and all participants should line up at 6:00 p.m. at the entrance to Pathway Baptist Church. Float Judging will be at 6:30 p.m. Floats must be ready and have banner or poster on float telling what it is and sponsor.

July 4: Murray, KY FREEDOM FEST

The festival kicks off Friday evening with a street fair on the court square full of food, crafts, games and items for sale, as well as a beer garden and a free outdoor concert sponsored by Independence Bank. Actually, most all the Freedom Fest activities are free, so grab the whole family and come to Murray for a patriotic celebration.

July 4: Paducah Independence Day Celebration

Bring the entire family to the riverfront for a spectacular concert and fireworks display. Paducah Concert Band will perform and kick off the fireworks display. Enjoy an evening of family fun with food, fireworks, and free entertainment on Wilson Stage.

July 4: Lake Barkley Marina at Lake Barkley State Park

Celebrate Independence Day with us! Lake Barkley State Resort Park will present a free fireworks show on July 4th at the beach, sponsored by the Friends of Lake Barkley SRP, Inc. Enjoy a day at the beach, participate in exciting activities offered by the recreation staff, and stick around for the fireworks show. Vendors will be on-site selling food, as well as glow in the dark items.

July 4: Mayfield, KY Glory Days at court square with Car, Truck & Bike Show, Kiddie Parade, Music, Vendors. Fireworks 9 p.m. at high school.