Big Blue Notes: UK’s Abebayo, Fox and Monk all selected in coveted NBA lottery

Three Wildcats Drafted in Lottery

John Calipari’s magic touch was again evident in last Thursday evening’s NBA Draft. Bam Adebayo, De’Aaron Fox, and Malik Monk were all selected in the coveted lottery portion of the draft. Calipari took a break from his Team USA duties to join the three at the Barclay’s Center in New York.

De’Aaron Fox was the first Wildcat to hear his name called with the fifth selection of the evening. The Sacramento Kings selected the former Kentucky point guard. Fox will join former Wildcats Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere in Sacramento.

Malik Monk was taken with the 11th pick by the Charlotte Hornets. Monk will join Michael Kidd-Gilchrist in Charlotte. One former Wildcat that probably not excited about Monk’s selection was Aaron Harrison. Monk’s secured roster spot on the Hornets will probably ensure Harrison’s departure from Charlotte.

Although the last Wildcat to be selected, Bam Adebayo may have been the happiest former Kentucky player after the draft. Unlike Fox and Monk, Adebayo was hesitant to formally enter his name into the professional ranks. Upon the encouragement of John Calipari, however, the Wildcats’ big man eventually followed suit and is probably very thankful he did. Adebayo was selected with 14th pick by former Wildcat Pat Riley of the Miami Heat. Bam joins a playoff contender with a good chance to become a starter next season.

Diallo and Washington make Team USA

Two Wildcats will be representing Team USA in the upcoming Fiba World Cup in Cairo. Hamidou Diallo and P.J. Washington were both selected to the final 12-man roster to be coached by John Calipari.

The Wildcats almost had a third member on the team as well in Kevin Knox. Kentucky’s star incoming freshman had been tabbed as the best player at training camp, but suffered a hamstring strain which forced him to withdraw. While Knox has returned to Lexington to join the rest of the Wildcats in summer school, Diallo and Washington will be departing this week for Egypt.

Three of Calipari’s top four recruiting targets also made the roster. Point guard Immanuel Quickley, shooting guard Romeo Langford, and wing Cameron Reddish were selected to the team while center Bol Bol was cut on the final day.

Wildcat Tai Wynyard will also be traveling to Cairo for the event. Wynyard will be playing for his home country of New Zealand.

Calipari’s Team USA will open play on July 1st against Iran at 10:30 am CST. All games can be viewed live on Youtube.