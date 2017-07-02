Calvert City AmeriBration ready for 2017 Festivities

The annual AmeriBration Parade is still going strong after many years of traveling through Calvert City for one of the areas biggest events.

This year’s parade theme is “Calvert City is What’s Goin’ On” and is the signature phrase of Gayle Hall on his talk show aired weekly on WCCK Radio Station. Gayle and his wife Wava Hall have been chosen as the 2017 AmeriBration Grand Marshals and it seemed fitting that the phrase would set the theme for this year’s parade.

The Parade will start at 7:00 p.m. and all participants should line up at 6:00 p.m. at the entrance to Pathway Baptist Church.

Float Judging will be at 6:30 p.m. Floats must be ready and have banner or poster on float telling what it is and sponsor.

The float competition will have three categories, Floats and Golf Carts. First, Second and Third place finishers will be named in each category. First place winners in each category will receive a $75 cash prize. Second place will receive $50 and third place will receive $25.

Parade participants do not need to pre-register to be in the parade, regardless of group, organization, parade, cars or walkers. Just be at the line up area at Pathway Baptist Church beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The parade will travel from the line up area down 5th Avenue in Calvert City and end at Memorial Park.

Kids Parade:

The AmeriBration Kid’s parade is set for 4:00 p.m. and line-up at 3:45 on July 4, 2017 in Memorial Park Pavilion 5th Avenue in Calvert City.

The parade will begin after the pledge of allegiance is recited. The parade route will follow the sidewalk around the park. A parade leader will guide the children along that route.

Electric powered children’s vehicles are permissible but at least one adult must accompany the electric powered vehicle and be able to take control of the vehicle if the need arises.

Children are encouraged to show their patriotic spirit by decorating their bikes, wagons, scooters and other vehicles with red, white and blue ribbons and dress appropriately for the heat. Baby strollers and other kiddie vehicles including electric powered vehicles are welcome. No vehicles powered by combustion engines are allowed in the Kid’s Parade.

Drinking water will be available at the park but parents are reminded to have their children to drink plenty of fluids well before the parade and to have their children apply plenty of sunscreen before the parade and sun glasses are always important to use.

Free Watermelon at Memorial Park will be available at 8 p.m. prior to the fireworks show.

Kid’s Parade is sponsored by Marshall County Rotary Club.

Petting Zoo 11-3:

Something new is happening at AmeriBration in Calvert City this year. Calvert Area Development Association is happy to announce that Barnyard Buddies Petting Zoo will be on hand from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Memorial Park with a variety of animals for children and adults to interact with.

Barnyard Buddies is blessed to be able to provide the community with a family based program, where age is never an issue. The animals are friendly, healthy, gentle, and love people. The animals work well with visitors.

Wheelchairs, walkers, and strollers are not a problem for the special hand raised animals! They love the special attention and love they receive from everyone.

The Mission of Barnyard Buddies is ‘To educate and promote animal saftey and care. To share the healing and calming effect animals have on kids of all ages.

For more information on Baryard Buddies visit www.barnyardbuddiespettingzoo.com

Live Music in the Park begins at 1:00:

Memorial Park will be rocking and rolling all day long on Tuesday, July 4th, as three well-known bands take the stage for Calvert City’s annual AmeriBration.

The music will kick off at 1 p.m. with Adam & The H-Bombs, followed by the Timmy Dunn Band from 4-7 p.m. and finishing the evening before the big bang of fireworks is the Andy Gibson Trio beginning at 7:15.

Bring the lawn chairs and be ready for a great night of music at Memorial Park.

Cornhole Tournament 9:00:

AmeriBration draws Corn Hole players from the area for a little good competition to start the day prior to the scheduled events, bands, parade and fireworks.

The sign-up begins at 9:00 AM and competition begins at 9:30 AM at Memorial Park. You will need to bring your own Corn Hole Boards and the cost is $20.00 per team with a 50 percent payout.

The annual AmeriBration Corn Hole tournament has been a favorite for several years. Two-man teams compete for the top honor every year on the stage at the Memorial Park Pavilion.

The event is hosted by Calvert Area development Association. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit CADA. For more info Contact Cindy Riley at WCCK 270-395-7133.

In case of rain, the corn hole tournament will be moved inside the Calvert City Civic Center.