Dragon Boats hit the water July 15 in Grand Rivers

For the 2nd year the Dragon Boat Festival is returning to Grand Rivers! The festival will take place on the shores of Kentucky Lake. The event is now open for team registration!

Forming a dragon boat team is easy! Included in your team registration is a practice session where we will show you how to paddle and race. Practice sessions and race day include all of the necessary equipment such as a boat, paddles, life vests, a drum and a steersperson/coach. Find yourself 20 co-workers, friends and/or family member to join you at this exciting event!

The Grand Rivers Dragon Boat Festival will be held at Lighthouse Landing on Kentucky Lake this July, and registration is now open to teams. The festival will be held on Saturday July 15, 2017. This charity/community Dragon Boat Festival is hosted by the Grand Rivers Tourism Commission and proceeds will go to the winning team’s charity of choice. Grand Rivers welcomes spectators to enjoy the festival with fun on and off the water of beautiful Kentucky Lake.

The event has a website, www.grandriversdragonboat.com where teams and individuals can register to race to raise funds in this exciting event.

Community participation makes this festival special. Twenty paddlers make up a dragon boat team and race against other teams in their division. Teams of neighbors and friends, students, business sponsored teams and semi-professionals will compete for medals and bragging rights while helping to support charitable causes.

Registration fee is $850 for out of town/club teams, $1,000 for community/non-profit teams and $1,250 for corporate teams. Check website for registration closing date. Not enough paddlers for a team? Register as a group or individual and we will match you with a team. See our website for details. Registration includes 1 practice on the water with coaching and equipment provided by High Five Dragon Boat.

Make sure to take your lawn chairs. On land enjoy music and entertainment, ceremonies, food and more. Vendors may reserve a space to support this cause. Grand Rivers Tourism welcomes volunteer hands-on support from organizations and individuals as well as sponsorships to make this festival fruitful. For all festival information see www.grandriversdragonboat.com, or call the Grand Rivers Tourism Commission office at 888-493-0152.