Big Blue Notes: Current and future Cats dominating in Egypt

After sitting out for nearly a year, Kentucky’s Hamidou Diallo has been able to regain his game form quite easily for Team USA at the FIBA World Championship in Egypt. Through the first two games, Diallo is leading John Calipari’s squad in scoring at 16 points a game. Fellow Wildcat P.J. Washington has also been solid at the power forward position and has likely been Team USA’s best all-around performer.

Two high school players that Calipari is recruiting heavily have also been major contributors for Team USA. Cameron Reddish has put in two solid performances on the wing while Immanuel Quickely has secured the starting point guard position. Quickley has all but officially announced he’ll be committing to the Wildcats once he returns from Egypt.

Wildcat Tai Wynyard has also been a dominant force for his New Zealand team. Wynyard willed New Zealand to an opening round win over South Korea with 22 points, six rebounds, and two blocks. The Junior Tall Blacks, as they’re known in New Zealand, fell to France in their second matchup.

UK Athletics finishes in Top 10 of Director’s Cup

The University of Kentucky Athletics’ program finished in tenth place overall of Division I schools in the Learfield Director’s Cup. The Director’s Cup ranks each schools’ performance in all sports sanctioned by the NCAA.

Kentucky’s finish is the best in school history. Stanford won first place among the 296 schools eligible to participate. Fresh off of their collegiate World Series championship, Florida came in third overall and was the only other SEC school in the top ten.

The University of Louisville came in at No. 26 overall.

Kentucky Football to host Murray State

For the second time in history, Kentucky and Murray State will face off on the gridiron. The Wildcats will host the Racers at Kroger Field on September 15, 2018.