Marshall County High School Girls Soccer tryouts begin July 17

Tryouts for the Marshall County High School girls soccer team begins Monday, July 17 at 7:00 AM for any players entering 7th – 12th grades. Players should meet at the football stadium parking lot a little before 7:00 Monday morning. Practices will be held on the MCHS campus. Players should have completed their sports physical by then and should bring running shoes, cleats, shin guards, water, and a snack for the break. Contact head coach, Michael Boone, at michael.boone@marshall.kyschools.us if you have any questions.

Schedule for the first week of preseason:

Monday, July 17 – practice 7:00-11:30

Tuesday, July 18 – practice 7:00-11:30

Wednesday, July 19 – practice 7:30-11:30

Thursday, July 20 – practice 7:00-11:30

Friday, July 21 – practice 7:00-9:00