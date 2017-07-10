Marshall County High School Girls Soccer tryouts begin July 17

Posted on by No Comments ↓

soccer tryouts 2017Tryouts for the Marshall County High School girls soccer team begins Monday, July 17 at 7:00 AM for any players entering 7th – 12th grades. Players should meet at the football stadium parking lot a little before 7:00 Monday morning. Practices will be held on the MCHS campus. Players should have completed their sports physical by then and should bring running shoes, cleats, shin guards, water, and a snack for the break. Contact head coach, Michael Boone, at michael.boone@marshall.kyschools.us if you have any questions.

Schedule for the first week of preseason:

Monday, July 17 – practice 7:00-11:30

Tuesday, July 18 – practice 7:00-11:30

Wednesday, July 19 – practice 7:30-11:30

Thursday, July 20 – practice 7:00-11:30

Friday, July 21 – practice 7:00-9:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>