Golf tryouts begin July 17 for Marshall County High School team

Posted on by No Comments ↓

golf team tryoutsTryouts for the Marshall County High School Boy’s and Girl’s Golf teams will take place next week for students entering the 7th through 12th grades. Students must have a current KHSAA required physical prior to tryouts. Middle School students must have a middle school physical plus the KHSAA physical.

The tryout schedule is as follows:

Monday, July 17 at 7:30 am
Girls at Calvert City Country Club
Boys at Benton Golf and Country Club

Wednesday, July 19th at 7:30am
Girls at Benton Golf and Country Club
Boys at Calvert City Country Club

For further information:
Boys Team contact, Coach Keith Bell   901-574-2516
Girls Team contact, Coach Stephanie Fisk   270-627-4910

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>