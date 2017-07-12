Golf tryouts begin July 17 for Marshall County High School team

Tryouts for the Marshall County High School Boy’s and Girl’s Golf teams will take place next week for students entering the 7th through 12th grades. Students must have a current KHSAA required physical prior to tryouts. Middle School students must have a middle school physical plus the KHSAA physical.

The tryout schedule is as follows:

Monday, July 17 at 7:30 am

Girls at Calvert City Country Club

Boys at Benton Golf and Country Club

Wednesday, July 19th at 7:30am

Girls at Benton Golf and Country Club

Boys at Calvert City Country Club

For further information:

Boys Team contact, Coach Keith Bell 901-574-2516

Girls Team contact, Coach Stephanie Fisk 270-627-4910