Big Blue Notes: Wildcats find R.J. Barrett’s performance backs up number 1 ranking

Calipari, Team USA Take Bronze Medal in Egypt

It was a disappointing finish for John Calipari and Team USA at the FIBA U19 World Championship in Cairo. The United States fell to Canada in the semifinals this past weekend before beating Spain for the bronze medal.

Calipari and company could not find an answer for Canada’s R.J. Barrett, the No. 1 ranked player in the class of 2019. The 6-foot-6, 180-pound small forward was unstoppable in his 38-point semifinal performance. The Canadians went on to win the gold medal in the finals versus Italy. Barrett took home the tournament’s MVP honors in Canada’s first ever basketball championship in a FIBA event.

Barrett plays for Montverde Academy in Florida. He is currently considering Duke, Kansas, Arizona, and Kentucky. The Canadian phenom is eligible to reclassify to the class of 2018 and enter college next fall.

SEC Media Days

Mark Stoops and company are spending the week in Hoover, Alabama for the annual SEC Football Media Days. Kentucky’s head coach will be joined by quarterback Stephen Johnson, linebacker Courtney Love, and defensive back Mike Edwards.

The Wildcats also released their first depth chart heading into the fall season. Senior Stephen Johnson has been named as the starting quarterback with Drew Barker and Gunner Hoak as the backups. Barker’s health remains a question mark, but Hoak’s strong performance in the spring game leaves the Wildcats with a lot of depth at quarterback heading into the season.

Courtney Love meets Courtney Love

Kentucky’s senior middle linebacker, Courtney Love, has become friends with Kurt Cobain’s widow, Courtney Love. The female Love sent the UK football player a message after learning of their matching unusual names.

Love, who also was the lead singer of the band Hole, discussed meeting UK’s linebacker recently on the ‘Late Show’ with Seth Meyers. The University of Kentucky has also reportedly invited the singer to attend a UK football game this fall.