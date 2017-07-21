August completion date set for cutoff road bridge

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is making good progress on the New Lee Creek Bridge along KY 937/Cutoff Road in LIVINGSTON County. KY 937/Cutoff Road remains closed at mile point 00.847 while the new bridge is under construction.

Work on the new bridge started May 2nd with a target completion date of August 3, 2017. The project is reported at about 80% complete. With favorable weather the project appears on track to meet the estimated completion date. The project timeline was established to allow the New Lee Creek Bridge to be ready for traffic in time for the start of school this fall.

Flash flooding during July 2016 caused major transportation issues in Livingston County by taking out a culvert and damaging the Lee Creek Bridge along KY 935/Cutoff Road at a time when it was being used as a detour for construction of a new culvert on KY 453 south of Smithland.

To restore the critical detour and provide access to the nearby elementary school, a temporary construction bridge was placed across Lee Creek. That temporary bridge was removed to allow construction of the new bridge.

There is a marked detour for KY 937/Cutoff Road via KY 453 and US 60.

Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on this $513,075 bridge replacement project. Again, the new bridge is expected to be ready for traffic by about August 3, 2017, in time for the start of school this fall. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will provide timely notice when the new bridge is ready for traffic.