Calvert City ramp closing at I-24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 begins Monday

Traffic ADVISORY

A contractor for The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a ramp in the Interstate 24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange in MARSHALL County starting Monday, July 24, 2017.

Starting Monday, the NORTHBOUND Purchase Parkway RAMP to I-24 EASTB97HD (Purchase Parkway Exit 52-A Ramp) will be closed to traffic. Northbound parkway traffic seeking to travel east on I-24 will follow a marked detour to US 62 at Calvert City, then east on US 62 to connect with the I-24 eastbound lanes via the US 62 Calvert City Exit 27 interchange.

This ramp has already been partially relocated. However, this closure of the northbound Purchase Parkway ramp to Interstate 24 eastbound lanes is to allow earth work to finish out the connection for the new Interstate 69 northbound ramp to I-24 westbound and to US 62 in Calvert City.

This closure of the northbound Purchase Parkway ramp to I-24 eastbound is expected to be in place for about 2 to 3 months. Once this ramp connection is re-established late this fall, traffic flow will be in the final configuration necessary for I-69 to continue south along the present Purchase Parkway.

This ramp closure is part of a larger work zone along I-24 in Marshall County between the 25 and 27 mile marker and along the Purchase Parkway between the 49 and 52 mile marker at the I-24 Exit 25 Interchange. Reconstruction of the Exit 25 interchange is aimed at allowing I-69 to be extended southward along the parkway in the future.

Other ramp closures at I-24 Exit 25 and I-24/US 62 Exit 27 remain in place with marked detours.

The work zone includes a 55 mile per hour speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence and double fines for citations. Some of the crossovers and more restricted sections of the parkway in this work zone have a 45 mile per hour work zone speed limit for safety.

As a reminder, both eastbound and westbound I-24 traffic is running on a diversion through this work zone between I-24 Exit 25 and Exit 27. This construction corridor has a high level of ongoing construction activity. Appropriate caution is required.

Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on the $37.8 million interchange reconstruction project. The new I-24/I-69 interchange at Calvert City has a target completion date of July 1, 2018.

Go to GoKy.ky.gov or download the WAZE app for the latest in traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available at www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1 . You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.