Big Blue Notes: Calipari recruits Quickley and Williamson could emerge as package deal

Chatter of a dynamic duo

The summer recruiting season is in full swing, and all eyes were on South Carolina this past weekend with the Nike Peach Jam and the Adidas Guantlet Finale. Chatter emerged from the Adidas event about a possible high-profile package deal in the works including two of Calipari’s primary targets.

Immanuel Quickley, long thought to be a Wildcat lean, and Zion Williamson, the No. 2 overall player in the class of 2018, began discussing the possibility teaming up in college after facing each other over the weekend.

Quickley, who recently spent time with Calipari in Egypt, has scheduled official visits to Kansas, Miami, and Kentucky in September and plans to announce his decision shortly thereafter. Kentucky is the overwhelming favorite with 100% of analysts predicting the Cats in the 247Sports Crystal Ball.

Williamson, a 6-foot-7, 230 pound power forward from South Carolina, is considered one of the best high schools players of the past decade. With a great handle and a bullish style of play, Williamson has been compared to Lebron James on the court and has gained much notoriety on social media with his highlight-reel dunks and blocks. With top-ranked Marvin Bagley likely to reclassify to the class of 2017, Williamson will likely soon be to the top-ranked player in the class of 2018.

If the two do decide to team up in college, Lexington seems to be the likely destination with the Wildcats in the top three of each player’s list.

Blue Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans will have some major Big Blue appeal next season. The franchise signed former Wildcat and NBA journeyman Rajon Rondo to a one year deal this past week.

Last week, the Pelicans re-signed former Wildcat Darius Miller after a three-year stint in Germany. New Orleans drafted Miller and Anthony Davis in 2012 following the Wildcats NCAA Tournament Championship.

Miller and Rondo will join Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins on a revamped Pelicans Roster. New Orleans now joins the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings as NBA teams with three or more former Wildcats on the roster.

Saying goodbye to two former Wildcats

The Big Blue Nation lost two legends this past week. Former quarterback Vito ‘Babe’ Parilli passed away in Denver at the age of 87. Parilli anchored the Wildcats offense during the glory years of the Bear Bryant era in Lexington.

The basketball program also lost Jerry Bird. The Corbin native played from 1954-1956 and had his jersey retired in Rupp Arena. He was 83.