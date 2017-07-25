CASA Carnival featuring Chili Challenge and Cornhole Tournament

CASA by the Lakes of Calloway and Marshall counties will host the Annual Casa Carnival featuring the Chili Challenge and Cornhole Tournament on Oct. 14, 2017, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the lower pavilion at Mike Miller Park located in Draffenville.

Join CASA by the Lakes for a day of family fun with games for kids of all ages, compete in the Cornhole Tournament and prove you have the best chili around in the Chili Challenge. Early Bird Registration through October 6 is $25 for Cornhole and $35 for the Chili Challenge. Chili will be served to the public starting at noon with a $5 suggested donation per bowl. Carnival games, including a petting zoo and bouncy house, will be open from 10 – 2. Tickets are 2/$1, or $10 for an unlimited use armband.

This year’s event theme is “Favorite Movie.” Participants and the general public are encouraged to dress in costumes reflecting their favorite movie, and to stand against child abuse during this family-friendly event. Prizes for costumes will be awarded in several categories.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) by the Lakes is a nonprofit organization that recruits, trains, and supports quality volunteers whose mission is to advocate for the timely and safe placement of abused and neglected children. CASA volunteers speak for the best interest of children in court and advocate for each child to have a safe, permanent home. Volunteers also offer encouragement, stability, and hope during a complex and critical time in the lives of these children.

All proceeds from benefit CASA by the Lakes, and every dollar of your donation stays in the community.

For additional information visit casabythelakes.org or contact CASA by the Lakes at (270) 761-0164.

CASA of Calloway and Marshall Counties (DBA CASA by the Lakes) is a 501(c)3 organization. Tax #20-4033610

To give a child a CASA is to give them a VOICE, to give them a voice is to give them HOPE, and to give them hope is to give them the WORLD.