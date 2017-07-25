KFB President, Testifies Before U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture

KFB speaks to 2018 Farm Bill on behalf of American Farm Bureau

WASHINGTON– Mark Haney, President of Kentucky Farm Bureau, testified today in front of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture on behalf of the American Farm Bureau. Mr. Haney spoke about the 2018 Farm Bill.

“The farm bill is one of the most important pieces of legislation related to agriculture, and what’s most important to our farm families is the ability to stay on their farms in Kentucky and across the country” said Mr. Haney. “But in doing so, we must face down many challenges, such as financing for young farmers who want to continue the legacy of rural America, regulations that threaten to make certain ag sectors extinct, and conservation issues including adequate water resources for agricultural uses.”

Mr. Haney spoke about debt in the farming community. He said that working capital continues to fall and if low prices for commodities persist, a debt crisis could be looming in the agriculture community. Haney noted that the 2018 Farm Bill must continue the Price Loss Coverage and the Agriculture Risk Coverage programs.

In addition, Haney noted that farmers are faced with land rental rates that make it exceedingly burdensome to rent land. Currently, the USDA only updates rental rate data for the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) every other year. Mr. Haney suggested the data needs to be updated annually to ensure financial barriers aren’t stopping the next generation of farmers from ever getting started.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced Mr. Haney to the Committee on Tuesday, “Through the years, Mark and the Kentucky Farm Bureau have provided valuable insight to me as a member of this Committee, and I’m very grateful for that support. This morning, he will continue to aid our work, highlighting the priorities for farmers in my state and from across the nation. His testimony will provide useful insights into the challenges facing American farm families and how Congress can help.”

“The American Farm Bureau is proud to have Mark Haney and the Kentucky Farm Bureau testify on our behalf regarding the 2018 Farm Bill. Agriculture is a major player in Kentucky, and the Kentucky Farm Bureau has a well-advised pulse on what farmers and the agriculture community need,” said Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau President. “The entire agriculture community looks forward to continuing to work with the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as the 2018 Farm Bill moves forward.”

Click here for Mr. Haney’s full remarks.