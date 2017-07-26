Reece speaks at Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce luncheon

The Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce in Marshall County was honored to have Dr. Anton Reece, President of West Kentucky Community and Technical College as the guest speaker at their July Chamber Luncheon at Ponderosa Steakhouse.

Dr. Reece actually returned back to Paducah in October of 2016 as its second President after starting there in 1990 when it was Paducah Community College as the first Minority Affairs Coordinator in the entire University of Kentucky Community College System and then created history again by becoming the first African American Dean of Student Affairs in PCC/PJC history from 1999-2003. Between stints at the college in Paducah Dr. Reece joined the administrative team at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville where he served in various roles.

Dr. Reece has served more than 26 years in higher education and brings extensive student success, enrollment, retention and graduation expertise to WKCTC, which is a four-time Aspen Institute finalist and currently ranks nationally among the nation’s more than 1,100 community and technical colleges.