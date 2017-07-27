Marshall County native Dr. Austin Beck joins Mercy Primary Care

Lourdes and Mercy Medical Associates are pleased to welcome Dr. Austin Beck to Mercy Primary Care – Marshall County. He’s joining the largest multi-specialty physician network, Mercy Medical Associates, in the region.

Dr. Beck joins Dr. Edwin Perez, Dr. Andrew Porter, Nurse Practitioners Kim Bradley, Staci Fooshee, Jessica Lovett and Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Carol Grigsby-Smith.

Dr. Beck graduated from Marshall County High School, Murray State University and University of Louisville School of Medicine. He comes to Lourdes from Baptist Health Madisonville where he served as the Chief Resident with the Patient Centered Medical Home Leadership Team, a Palliative Care Team member and Clinic Director for Hopkins County Community Clinic.

Mercy Primary Care – Marshall County is located at 83 Wellness Way, first floor of the Regional Medical Associates Building in Benton, KY. To schedule an appointment, call (270) 527-8601. Mercy Primary Care – Marshall County offers extended weekday operating hours: Monday through Friday from 7am-6pm; as well as Saturday hours: Saturday from 8am-12pm. Same-day appointments are also available.