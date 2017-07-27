Marshall County Schools 2017-18 Back to School Information

Marshall County Schools

At schedule pick-up, you can come pay school fees, set up lunch accounts, join Marshal Militia, pick up your schedule, and see the school.

Marshal Militia $20 fee includes season passes to all regularly scheduled home athletic events for the 2017-18 school year, admission to pep-rallies and tailgates, two Militia t-shirts, food, fun and lots more!



Meet the Marshals: Aug. 10 at 6 PM in the main gym.



Calvert City Elementary School

Back to School Night: Aug. 3, 5-7 PM

Brigance Screenings*: Aug. 7, 9-10 AM

Marshall County High School

New Student Registration: July 25, 8-11 AM/12-3 PM

Schedule Pick-Up Dates:

Seniors & Juniors: Aug. 2, 8-11 AM/12-3 PM

Sophomores: Aug. 3, 8-11 AM/12-3 PM

Quest Academy: Aug. 3, 6-8 PM

Freshmen: Aug. 4, 8-11 AM/12-3 PM

First Day of Kindergarten: Aug. 11

First Day of School: Aug. 10

Benton Elementary School

Kindergarten Kickoff: Aug. 7, 6-7:30 PM

Open House (grades 1-5): Aug. 8, 5-7 PM

Jonathan Elementary School

Kindergarten Ready, Set, Go*: Aug. 8, 12:30-2:30

Open House: Aug. 8, 3:30-5:30 PM

Sharpe Elementary School

Kindergarten Screenings*: Aug. 2

Open House (all grades): Aug. 7, 5-7 PM

South Marshall Elementary School

Kindergarten Brigance Screenings: Aug. 8, 10-12

“Greet, Meet, and Eat” Open House: Aug. 8, 2-5

Hotdogs, chips, and drinks will be served

Central Elementary School

Kindergarten Jumpstart: July 31, 8:30-11 AM

Kindergarteners should stay for the duration of the event

Open House: Aug. 7, 6-7:30 PM

South Marshall Middle School

Open House (6th grade & Explore): Aug. 7, 4-7

Open House (7th & 8th grades): Aug. 8, 4-7

A Parent Night for Explore students will be Aug. 17 at 5:30

North Marshall Middle School

6th Grade House Parties:

– Alpha, Chi, Delta: Aug. 1, 6-7 PM

– Lambda, Omega, Sigma: Aug. 3, 6-7 PM

7th and 8th grade students may come anytime from 9-2 on Aug. 1 & 3 to get lockers and schedules

Back to School Bash

Aug. 5, 9-11 AM @ MCHS Gym

Open to all students enrolled in MC Schools

Make plans to attend! There will be:

 Free School Supplies

 Free Health Screenings

 Open House Information & School Supply Lists

Hosted by the Marshall County Family Resource/Youth Service Centers

Questions about registering a new student?

Please contact your school for information about new student registration.

*By appointment only. Contact school for details.

A printable .pdf is available here.