Marshall County Schools 2017-18 Back to School Information

Marshall County Schools
At schedule pick-up, you can come pay school fees, set up lunch accounts, join Marshal Militia, pick up your schedule, and see the school.
Marshal Militia $20 fee includes season passes to all regularly scheduled home athletic events for the 2017-18 school year, admission to pep-rallies and tailgates, two Militia t-shirts, food, fun and lots more!
Meet the Marshals: Aug. 10 at 6 PM in the main gym.
Calvert City Elementary School
Back to School Night: Aug. 3, 5-7 PM
Brigance Screenings*: Aug. 7, 9-10 AM
Marshall County High School
New Student Registration: July 25, 8-11 AM/12-3 PM
Schedule Pick-Up Dates:
Seniors & Juniors: Aug. 2, 8-11 AM/12-3 PM
Sophomores: Aug. 3, 8-11 AM/12-3 PM
Quest Academy: Aug. 3, 6-8 PM
Freshmen: Aug. 4, 8-11 AM/12-3 PM
First Day of Kindergarten: Aug. 11
First Day of School: Aug. 10
Benton Elementary School
Kindergarten Kickoff: Aug. 7, 6-7:30 PM
Open House (grades 1-5): Aug. 8, 5-7 PM
Jonathan Elementary School
Kindergarten Ready, Set, Go*: Aug. 8, 12:30-2:30
Open House: Aug. 8, 3:30-5:30 PM
Sharpe Elementary School
Kindergarten Screenings*: Aug. 2
Open House (all grades): Aug. 7, 5-7 PM
South Marshall Elementary School
Kindergarten Brigance Screenings: Aug. 8, 10-12
“Greet, Meet, and Eat” Open House: Aug. 8, 2-5
Hotdogs, chips, and drinks will be served
Central Elementary School
Kindergarten Jumpstart: July 31, 8:30-11 AM
Kindergarteners should stay for the duration of the event
Open House: Aug. 7, 6-7:30 PM
South Marshall Middle School
Open House (6th grade & Explore): Aug. 7, 4-7
Open House (7th & 8th grades): Aug. 8, 4-7
A Parent Night for Explore students will be Aug. 17 at 5:30
North Marshall Middle School
6th Grade House Parties:
– Alpha, Chi, Delta: Aug. 1, 6-7 PM
– Lambda, Omega, Sigma: Aug. 3, 6-7 PM
7th and 8th grade students may come anytime from 9-2 on Aug. 1 & 3 to get lockers and schedules
Back to School Bash
Aug. 5, 9-11 AM @ MCHS Gym
Open to all students enrolled in MC Schools
Make plans to attend! There will be:
Free School Supplies
Free Health Screenings
Open House Information & School Supply Lists
Hosted by the Marshall County Family Resource/Youth Service Centers
Questions about registering a new student?
Please contact your school for information about new student registration.
*By appointment only. Contact school for details.