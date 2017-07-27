North/South Livingston Elementary Schools Back to School Information

South Livingston Elementary Back to School Registration August 3

Click here for details and schedule.

North Livingston Elementary School

Back to School Night – Building a Bright Future August 3, 2017

Come and join us as we kick off the new year.

Teachers will meet with students and parents in their classroom at the following times:

Children under 5, at 5:00 (BornLearning Session)

K and 1st Grades – 5:00

2nd and 3rd Grades – 5:45

4th and 5th Grades – 6:30

Booths will be set up in the gym that you will want to visit, as well as the Nurse’s Clinic, Family First, NSA and lunchroom from 4:30-7:00.

(4th/5th graders will want to visit the booths prior to meeting with their teachers, so come early, around 5:45.)

There will be a pizza snack and drawings for prizes. Don’t miss out on all the fun! See you soon.

Click here for School supply lists: