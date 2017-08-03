Marshall County Farmers Market seeks vendors

The Marshall County Farmers Market, held on Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Marshall County Extension Office on the Mayfield Highway is actively seeking vendors.

The items for sale could be garden vegetables, fruits, nuts, honey, eggs, soaps/lotions, plants, etc. All items however must comply with the regulations outlined in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture Kentucky Farmers’ Market Manual and Resource Guide.

This can be found at www.kyagr.com and then type the manual name in the search box. At this time there is no set-up fee and vendors must supply their own table, chairs, awning, etc. For more information, contact the Marshall County Extension Office at 527-3285 or stop by their office at 1933 Mayfield Highway.