Marshall County Hospital Home Health earns top CMS Five-Star Quality Ratings

Home health provider achieves highest possible score in two categories

BENTON, Ky. – In its most recent results, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Five-Star Quality Rating System recognized Marshall County Hospital Home Health with a five-star rating in both quality and patient satisfaction. According to the data, the Benton home health provider achieved the highest rating possible in both categories. The most recent ratings were released by CMS in July.

The Five-Star Quality Rating System was instituted by CMS as part of its Home Health Compare website to provide a “tool for consumers to use when choosing a home health care provider.” The system ranks providers in two categories: “Quality of Patient Care” and “Patient Satisfaction.”

The ratings are a highly sought-after indicator of quality for home health providers and seen as a key differentiator in the industry.

Marshall County Hospital Home Health is part of LHC Group, a national provider of post-acute care services with more than 400 locations in 28 states.

“We’re proud to have our team at Marshall County Hospital Home Health representing our company in Benton and the surrounding communities,” said Keith Myers, LHC Group chairman and CEO. “The CMS star ratings are among the healthcare industry’s best indicators of who is providing best-in-class service. Through their hard work and dedication to the healthcare profession, they have achieved national recognition for the level of quality and commitment to service they provide our patients every day.”

In the July 2017 results, LHC Group saw 35 of its home health locations achieve a five-star rating in both categories. In addition, 209 of the company’s locations achieved a four-star rating or better in each category, while another 63 locations earned four stars in at least one category. LHC Group continues to lead national post-acute care providers with more of its locations achieving scores above the national average in both the quality and patient satisfaction ratings.



About LHC Group, Inc:

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of post-acute healthcare services, providing quality, cost-effective healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. LHC Group provides a comprehensive array of healthcare services through home health, hospice, community-based services, and facility-based services.