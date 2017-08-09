KSP Post 1 to Host Trooper Island Golf Tournament

The Scott Lathram Memorial Trooper Island Golf Scramble, with silent auction will be held Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Miller Memorial Golf Course, 2814 Pottertown Road, Murray, KY. All proceeds go to Trooper Island.

All golfers are invited to play. Donations are also accepted by contacting Tpr. Jody Cash at 270-356-6264.

Trooper Island is a non-profit summer camp for underprivileged kids. Each summer, 700-800 underprivileged children attend the free summer camp, which is operated solely from private donations.

Click here for printable registration form.

