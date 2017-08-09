Mercy Primary-Lyon County moves to temp location during office renovations

Paducah, KY (August 9, 2017) – Mercy Primary Care – Lyon County, the office of Beth Scheidler and Chelsey Farless, is temporarily seeing patients at 83 Wellness Way, in Benton, KY. The temporary office is located on the second floor inside the Regional Medical Associates Building. Scheidler and Farless can still accommodate walk-ins at the temporary location. If you’re an established patient with MyChart, you can also request a MyChart E-visit.

Mercy Primary Care – Lyon County is undergoing renovations and is expected to reopen in September.

For more information, call Mercy Primary Care – Lyon County at (270) 388-4357.