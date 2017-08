The 5th annual Calvert City Lions Club 2-Person Charity Golf Scramble is set for Wednesday, September 13 beginning at 9:00 a.m. and registration at 8:00 a.m. at the Calvert City Golf & Country Club with BBQ lunch following play.

Deadline for entry is Friday, September 8, 2017.

Sponsored by Calvert City Golf & Country Club & Ladies Golf Association.

