Big Blue Notes: Lynn Bowden gets favorable ruling from NCAA Clearinghouse and will play

Football Fan Day has big surprise

The University of Kentucky football team held its annual Fan Day this past Saturday. The festivities included a scrimmage and autograph session. While the Cats looked impressive on the field, the biggest news of the day came from the NCAA Clearinghouse. Kentucky’s star freshman, Lynn Bowden, was ruled officially eligible to play immediately for the Wildcats.

Bowden, a Top-100 recruit, missed the summer training sessions and first week of official practice while finishing coursework at his home in Ohio. The 6-foot, 185-lb. playmaker is expected to be listed as a slot receiver on the depth chart. However, Bowden’s electric playmaking ability with the ball in his hands will likely lend itself to taking snaps directly in the Wildcat formation and returning kicks as well.

With the scrambling ability of quartback Stephen Johnson and the powerful running of Benny Snell, the addition of Bowden should provide Mark Stoops with a dynamic rushing attack.

The Wildcats open the season on September 2nd at Southern Mississippi.

Terrence Jones signs deal in China

Former Wildcat Terrence Jones has decided to step away from the NBA and play professionally in China. Jones played for the Houston Rockets from 2012-2016 and suited up for the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks last season.

Jones was rumored to be joining Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Malik Monk in Charlotte next season, but instead opted to join a growing list of NBA players to leave the league for bigger contracts in China. Jones’ deal is reportedly one of the largest in the history of the Chinese Basketball Association. The power forward was expected to make $1.7 million in the NBA next season; Jones’ deal in China is reportedly worth over $2 million.

Jones will see another former Wildcat on the court in China. Kentucky’s Randolph Morris has played for the Beijing Ducks since 2010. Morris has led the Ducks to two CBA Finals championships and was named the CBA Finals MVP in 2014.

Harrellson wins civil suit

Former Wildcat Josh Harrellson has been awarded more than $1 million in a civil suit against Leon Smith, the former Kentucky Director of Basketball Operations. Smith, who served until John Calipari’s arrival in 2009, managed the finances of several former Wildcats following his tenure at the university.

Smith is also facing criminal charges for fraud and theft by deception involving several other athletes including Harrellson, former Wildcat Darius Miller, and Lexington native Shelvin Mack.