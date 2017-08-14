Facts about the Total Solar Eclipse

The total eclipse is truly a once-in-a- lifetime event. According to NASA, any given point on the planet will only experience a total solar eclipse about once every 375 years. Ten western Kentucky counties are bracing for an influx of anywhere from 100,000 visitors up to a half-million or more starting about four days before the eclipse on August 21st.

Kentucky will be a favored travel destination for the eclipse. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and our emergency services partners are working diligently to ensure our visitors can safely experience this benchmark event.

According to weather experts, Kentucky and Tennessee have the least likelihood of cloud cover that might block eclipse viewing opportunities.

We anticipate that a majority of the visitors will filter into the 10-county region over the 3 or 4 days before the eclipse.

Over the weekend of Aug 19 and 20, and on Eclipse Day, Aug 21, visitors and local residents alike can expect heavy traffic, long lines at grocery stores, restaurants, and at convenience store/service stations.

Once the eclipse is over at about 3 p.m., CDT, on Monday, Aug 21, expect traffic issues akin to what Louisville faces before and after the Kentucky Derby or Thunder Over Louisville. Motorists are advised to plan ahead before traveling to or through the region the day of the eclipse.

Increased visitors in the area create a potential for gridlock along the 93-mile Interstate 24 corridor through Kentucky and along KY 91 between Princeton and Hopkinsville, as well as I-69, US 68/KY 80, and the Pennyrile Parkway. Expect local roadways to become heavily congested as well. In an effort to minimize traffic delays, KYTC is partnering with local law enforcement, Kentucky State Police and emergency planning agencies to assist with traffic control before, during, and after the event.

Local and state officials are asking visitors who plan to travel to view the eclipse and people who live within the eight counties in the total eclipse zone to be fully prepared for what they will encounter.

Background

The first total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. in 38 years

First eclipse event driven by social media

Once in a lifetime experience as Total Solar Eclipses are rare

August 21 st Event covers parts of 14 states and stretches 93 miles across Kentucky

Event covers parts of 14 states and stretches 93 miles across Kentucky The eclipse will be viewable as a partial eclipse from anywhere in the U.S.

The path of totality—where the moon completely blocks the sun—is 67 miles wide and touches parts of 10 Kentucky counties (McCracken, Livingston, Marshall, Crittenden, Hopkins, Lyon, Caldwell, Trigg, Christian, and Todd).

Another 11 Kentucky Counties will have potential traffic impact due to visitors traveling to and from the eclipse zone

The eclipse in Kentucky is expected to last from about 12 Noon to about 3 p.m., CDT with totality of just over 2.5 minutes along the main path



Potential impact

NASA estimates of the number of visitors coming to Kentucky range from 100,000 to 500,000. GreatAmericanEclipse.com estimates 65,000 to 100,000. Using the median NASA estimate, the eclipse could realistically bring 300,000 visitors to the region.

Large crowds are expected to gather along the path of totality. One venue along KY 91 has raised their original estimate for the Sol-Quest event from 8,000 participants to the 15 to 20 thousand range. That free event alone would create the potential for gridlock along this rural 2-lane highway.

