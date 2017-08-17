CFS defeats Hickman County 3-0 in volleyball season opener

Sarah Muller, number 19 in the photo above tips the ball over the net against Hickman County at CFS last night.

Briensburg – Christian Fellowship School’s Lady Eagles cruised to a season opening win over Hickman County’s Lady Falcon winning three straight sets 25-11, 25-13, and 25-18 Tuesday night at home. The Lady Eagles used a broad team wide offense to overpower the Lady Falcons.

Abigail Cima and Emma Alexander led CFS with four aces each in the match. Cima led the Lady Eagles with 10 kills and Maggie Wagner had five blocks for CFS.

CFS will face off with Paducah Tilghman tonight at home in Briensburg.

Maggie Wagner, number 7 in the photo above, leaps to set ball on a return to Hickman County last night.

Game stats:

Aces: Emma Fletcher-1 Sarah Muller-2 Abigail Cima-4 Emma Alexander-4 Maggie Wagner-2 Brecksyn Etheridge-1 Kenzie Murdock-1

Kills: Emma Fletcher-5 Sarah Muller-5 Abigail Cima-10 Maggie Wagner-7 Lexi Hovekamp-1 Brecksyn Etheridge-3

Blocks: Sarah Muller-4 Abigail Cima-1 Maggie Wagner-5 Lexi Hovekamp-1 Ali Durret-1

Sarah Muller number 19 and Lexi Hovekamp number 22 in the photo above, attempt to block a Lady Falcon return last night at CFS. Cfs won the match 3-0.

