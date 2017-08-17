CFS defeats Hickman County 3-0 in volleyball season opener

Briensburg – Christian Fellowship School’s Lady Eagles cruised to a season opening win over Hickman County’s Lady Falcon winning three straight sets 25-11, 25-13, and 25-18 Tuesday night at home. The Lady Eagles used a broad team wide offense to overpower the Lady Falcons.

Abigail Cima and Emma Alexander led CFS with four aces each in the match. Cima led the Lady Eagles with 10 kills and Maggie Wagner had five blocks for CFS.

CFS will face off with Paducah Tilghman tonight at home in Briensburg.

Game stats:

Aces: Emma Fletcher-1 Sarah Muller-2 Abigail Cima-4 Emma Alexander-4 Maggie Wagner-2 Brecksyn Etheridge-1 Kenzie Murdock-1

Kills: Emma Fletcher-5 Sarah Muller-5 Abigail Cima-10 Maggie Wagner-7 Lexi Hovekamp-1 Brecksyn Etheridge-3

Blocks: Sarah Muller-4 Abigail Cima-1 Maggie Wagner-5 Lexi Hovekamp-1 Ali Durret-1