If you encounter mechanical problems on our lakes or rivers, this is who you will need to call:

Emergency Response Marine Units will respond for life saving missions.

As for mechanical issues (out of gas, dead battery, motor quit, etc.), they will offer safe passage to land for the occupants, but do not deliver gas, jump batteries, or tow boats.

Spread the below info and number around and call them for issues.

TowBoatUS Grand Rivers:

For towing assistance, TowBoatUS Grand Rivers can be contacted by calling the 24 hour TowBoatUS dispatch office at 800-391-4869. They can also be hailed via VHF Radio on Channel 16 during business hours of 8AM to 6PM or by calling Green Turtle Bay Resort Marina directly at 270-362-1043.

In the event of a dire emergency, Captain Gordon may be reached on his cell phone at 270-994-9177. Local phone calls and VHF radio will be answered by Marina personnel who will relay the call for assistance to the Captain on duty.