Lady Marshals open season with 3-2 win over Ohio County

Beaver Dam – Marshall County’s Lady Marshals came back from a 2-1 deficit to beat Ohio County 3-2 in Beaver Dam Thursday night (August 17). The game was the season opener for the Lady Marshals after their match With St. Mary Tuesday night was cancelled.

Marshall County took a 1-0 lead early in the soccer game when Loralei Samson scored on an assist from Bailey Wood.

Ohio County took control of the game with two successive scores in the first half following Samson’s goal.

Samson figured in the tying goal for the Lady Marshals in the second half when she got the ball to Kylee Crass and Crass booted it in the goal for the 2-2 tie. Later in the half Crass stuck again and scored what proved to be the winning goal for the Lady Marshals.

The Lady Marshals are now 1-0 for the season and Ohio County settles to 1-1.

Game stats: Marshall Co. 3 – Ohio Co. 2. 1st half MC – Loralei Samson (Bailey Wood assist) OC OC; 2nd half MC – Kylee Crass (Loralei Samson assist) MC – Camryn Crass. Shots: MC – 16, OC – 7. Saves: MC (Carlen Whirley): 4, OC – 6. Records: MC 1-0, OC 1-1.