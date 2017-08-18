Marshals slip by a surging Murray High 6-5

Draffenville – Marshall County Austin Stockdale turned in a hat trick to help the Marshall County Marshals hold off a surging Murray High 6-5 Thursday night in Draffenville. Three other Marshals scored a goal each to take the win.

Daniel Gardner, Seth Strader and Quaid Watwood each scored a goal to help the Marshals to their second win of the early soccer season.

Murray High is a Second District opponent for the Marshals and the Tigers are fielding a much more season team this year.

Monday and Tuesday the Marshals go on the road to play Mayfield Monday night, which is expected to be much improved this season and an always tough Graves County High School on Tuesday night. Both teams are also district opponents for Marshall County.