Big Blue Notes: UK football tickets sales decline seems to follow national collegiate trend

UK Football ticket sales align with national trend

Despite an uptick in enthusiasm following last season’s trip to a bowl game, the University of Kentucky reported this past week that season football ticket sales are down 14 percent from last year. The news, while disappointing, parallels with the national trend in college football which has seen declines in overall attendance for the past six years.

The decline is attributed to several factors including increasing availability of televised and online broadcasts, high definition viewing, increasing ticket prices, and the lack of alcohol sales at most collegiate events. The Southeastern Conference has somewhat become a victim of its own success with the SEC Network televising nearly every conference game.

As of last week, the university had sold approximately 33,000 season tickets. Despite an increase in the overall ticket prices, UK did introduce a lower priced tier of season tickets as well as three game mini-packages. With less than three weeks before the home opener, it appears the Wildcats’ momentum on the field may not be reflected in the stands.

Kentucky football trails SEC leaders, but extremely profitable

According to SEC Country, Kentucky’s football program ranked 11th out of 14 schools in revenue for the 2016 campaign. The Wildcats brought in $39.7 million for the year with $18.6 million in profit.

Kentucky ranked ahead of Mississippi State, Missouri, and Vanderbilt. Tennessee and Alabama came in first and second, respectively, with each school bringing in over $100 million in revenue from football.

Big Blue Madness ticket distribution announced

The University of Kentucky has announced the dates for the annual Big Blue Madness ticket distribution. For those camping out at Memorial Coliseum, participants will be able to claim their place in line at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27th. Tickets will be distributed at 10 p.m. on Friday, September 29th and will be available online at Ticketmaster.com.

Big Blue Madness will take place on Friday, October 13th at 7 p.m.

UK Alum succeeding with Padres

Former UK baseball player Andy Green has signed a contract extension to manage the San Diego Padres through the 2021 season. The Lexington native graduated from UK in 2000 and was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the MLB draft.

Green left the UK baseball program as the all-time leader in hits and runs scored. He was inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015. Green served as the third base coach for the Diamondbacks before being named as the Padres manager in 2015.