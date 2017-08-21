“A Day in Buck’s World” focuses on Solar Eclipse

Buck O’Connor, host of KET’s “A Day in Buck’s Big World,” was excited about the solar eclipse. He along with his trusty van, Tank, set up at Kentucky Dam State Park and ready to let the cameras roll during the eclipse.

O’Connor explained that the show, broadcast on KET Television, is a Mister Rogers type show for kids to make learning fun.

Buck, along with Tank, take kids on adventures in the real world exploring and meeting real life role models.

The entire eclipse will be filmed and afterwards University of Louisville Astronomy Professor Benne Holwerda will talk with the kids about the eclipse.

A Day in Buck’s Big World can be seen on KET on Saturday mornings. Check your local directory for times.