“A Day in Buck’s World” focuses on Solar Eclipse

Buck O’Connor, host of KET’s “A Day in Buck’s Big World,” was excited about the solar eclipse. He along with his trusty van, Tank, set up at Kentucky Dam State Park and ready to let the cameras roll during the eclipse.
O’Connor explained that the show, broadcast on KET Television, is a Mister Rogers type show for kids to make learning fun.
Buck, along with Tank, take kids on adventures in the real world exploring and meeting real life role models.
The entire eclipse will be filmed and afterwards University of Louisville Astronomy Professor Benne Holwerda will talk with the kids about the eclipse.
A Day in Buck’s Big World can be seen on KET on Saturday mornings. Check your local directory for times.
Thanks for the information about the KET program “A Day in Bucks Big World”. It is a wonderful program for kids and I think it is important for kids to understand more about the solar eclipse and when it will be broadcast.
Thank you,
Shannon
I’m a big fan of the show and of Buck and Tank! My favorite episode is of Buck and kids learning how to make pizza. I look forward to seeing the eclipse episode.
Thanks for the article, it’s nice to read some good news. Honk, honk!