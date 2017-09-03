Big Blue Notes: Prediction gives Cats 8-4 record for best football season in decades

Mark Stoops and company are expected to enter the second half of the season on the precipice of bowl eligibility. While the latter portion of the schedule is significantly more difficult that the first, the Wildcats should be able to muster enough wins to secure back-to-back trips to a postseason bowl.

Game 7: at Mississippi State

Following a bye week on October 14th, Kentucky will head south to face Mississippi State in Starkville. The Wildcats haven’t defeated the Bulldogs in several years, and this trend will continue as the Cats will fall short on the road.

Game 8: at home

Kentucky will host Tennessee on the last weekend of October. Last year’s game in Knoxville was a shootout with the Cats falling to the Vols 36-49.

Kentucky and Tennessee enter this game more evenly matched than at any time in the Mark Stoops era; both schools are predicted to finished conference play with 4-4 records. With a roaring Kroger Field crowd cheering them on, Mark Stoops and company will knock off of the Vols for just the second time in two decades.

Game 9: at home

The Cats will enter November bowl eligible and riding high. Ole Miss will travel to Lexington to face Kentucky on November 4th. Picked to finish last in the SEC West, the Rebels will be outmanned by the Wildcats with Kentucky securing its seventh win of the season.

Game 10: at Vanderbilt

The Wildcats will travel to Nashville on November 11th to face Vanderbilt. Kentucky suffered a season-defining loss in its last trip to Music City. That will not be the case in 2017 as the Wildcats secure their fifth conference win and move to 8-2 on the season.

Game 11: at Georgia

Kentucky will travel to Georgia on November 18th in arguably the most difficult game of the season. The Cats lost a heartbreaker to the Bulldogs in Lexington last year. Georgia enters the season as the favorite to win the SEC East and will be too much for the Wildcats to handle in Athens.

Game 12: at home

The Wildcats will host Louisville on Thanksgiving weekend in the regular season finale. The Cardinals will make their Kroger Field debut looking for revenge after last season’s huge upset by the Wildcats. Kentucky might enter this game as the favorite, but will fall short to their archrival in the final game of the season.

Big Blue Notes Prediction: The Cats finish the season with an 8-4 record in one of the best regular seasons in decades.