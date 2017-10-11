Open House set for October 17 at WKCTC

West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s 2017 Open House will be held October 17 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. in the Anderson Technical Building lobby.

Anyone who is interested in going to college and finding out more about what WKCTC has to offer is invited to attend.

“Everyone who attends open house can get a first-hand look at many of the programs we offer such as surgical technology, culinary arts, business administration, sonography and many more. They will have the opportunity to see what type of careers they might want to pursue and that WKCTC is the place to start,” said Amanda Scheidegger, WKCTC admissions advisor.

Visitors will have an opportunity to learn about the WKCTC campus through various sessions throughout the day that include program demonstrations by faculty, classroom observations, and one-on-one time with faculty and staff to answer questions about the college’s programs and services. WKCTC representatives will be available to help individuals visit various open house locations.

For more information, contact Trent Johnson at trent.johnson@kctcs.edu or (270) 534-3302.