Traffic ADVISORY: Nightly work caravans in Marshall County starts Friday

Traffic ADVISORY

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans roving night work caravan to replace and repair center line raised reflector lenses along highways in MARSHALL County starting TONIGHT, Friday, October 13, 2017.

This night moving work caravan will be on the road between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., nightly for a couple of weeks anytime weather permits.

While this moving work zone will extend into other counties in coming weeks, the initial round of overnight work will start in MARSHALL County along the following highways:

US 641 at 0 to 5mm from the Marshall–Calloway County Line extending northward to the US 641 Spur/US 641 Business intersection at the south edge of Benton



US 641 Spur at 0 to 2.90mm from the US 641/US 641-Business intersection South of Benton extending northward to the Purchase Parkway Exit 41 Benton Interchange



US 68 at 9 to 10mm through the Purchase Pkwy Exit 47 Interchange at Draffenville



I-24 at 17 to 24mm between the US 68 Reidland Exit 16 Interchange and the I-24/Purchase Pkwy Exit 25 Interchange



Purchase Parkway from 34.0 to 42mm between the Graves-Marshall County Line and the Purchase Pkwy/KY 348 Benton Exit 43 Interchange

For 4-lane sections this work will include both directions of travel.

Motorists should use extra caution whenever they enconter this moving work caravan during overnight hours. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.

Again, this roving night work zone will eventually move to other counties across the region. We will atempt to provide timely notice of county and highway locations as often as possible.

Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.