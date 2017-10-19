Big Blue Madness touches off 9th season for Wildcats under Coach Calipari

The Madness Begins

The Kentucky men’s basketball program opened its ninth season under head coach John Calipari this past Friday evening with Big Blue Madness. The annual spectacle for college basketball’s most passionate fan base was full of celebrity appearances, dancing, and fireworks.

Hip-hop sensation Drake made his second appearance at the event. To the delight of big blue fans, the rapper walked onto the Rupp Arena floor wearing a “Kentucky Dad” sweatshirt. Drake thanked the crowd for letting him be a part of the festivities and offered to perform a free concert for UK students this fall.

Several of John Calipari’s top recruits were also in attendance including Zion Williamson and Bol Bol. Kentucky’s chances with both prospects have improved due to the ongoing FBI investigations into some of the other schools recruiting them.

The Wildcats next outing will be this Friday in the annual Blue White game. The exhibition will tip off at 6:00 p.m. CST and will be televised on the SEC network.

Stoops and company ready for second half of season

Mark Stoops and company begin the second half of the schedule with a chance to have one of the best Kentucky football seasons in decades. Other than the Wildcats’ trip to Georgia in November, Kentucky will have a legitimate shot to win every game remaining on the schedule. If Stoops can eke out three wins, the Wildcats would finish at 8-4 with a chance to go to the best bowl game since the Tim Couch era.

With Jordan Jones back in the lineup for the first time since week 1, the Wildcats will also enter the second half of the season with no significant injuries. If the Wildcats can clean up their miscommunication in the secondary and stop the bad snaps, the next two months could be an exciting time for Kentucky football fans.

Kentucky and Mississippi State kick off at 3 p.m. CST on Saturday. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Rick Pitino officially fired

Former University of Kentucky coach Rick Pitino was officially fired from the University of Louisville on Monday for his involvement in the paying of a recruit. Pitino had been placed on administrative leave on September 27th following the FBI’s explosive sting operation into the underbelly of college basketball.

The University of Louisville’s athletics board voted unanimously to fire the Hall of Fame coach “with just cause”.

Pitino has reportedly put his Louisville home up for sale and has moved to his Miami residence.