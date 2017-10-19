Patricia Greer Named New MCHS Principal

Marshall County Schools is pleased to announce that Patricia Greer has been named the new principal of Marshall County High School.

MCHS’s Site-Based Decision Making Council met Monday evening and unanimously selected Greer for the position. Greer replaces former MCHS principal Amy Waggoner, who retired October 1 after eight years in the post. Greer previously served as MCHS assistant principal.

“Ms. Greer has been an effective leader in our district for many years. Without a doubt, she will continue the strong tradition of educational leadership at Marshall County High School,” Marshall County Superintendent Trent Lovett said of the decision. “I am excited for the future and I am very proud for Ms. Greer.”

Greer has over 15 years of experience in education; she began working in the district in 2003, where she taught math, coached softball and worked as a curriculum coach for Secondary Math until becoming MCHS assistant principal in 2012. Greer holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and a Master of Arts degree in Educational Leadership, both from Murray State University. She has also received additional education certifications from the University of the Cumberlands.

Greer received the Campbellsville University Excellence in Teaching Award in 2012; this award was established in 1987 in order to provide recognition for quality teaching and learning throughout Kentucky.

“I could not be more excited being named principal at Marshall County High School. It is an honor to be able to serve such an amazing community of dedicated staff and students,” Greer said. “Marshall County has a tradition of high student achievement and growth, and I look forward to continuing these efforts by building strong relationships with our staff, students and community.”