Crass’ penalty kick lifts Lady Marshals to victory

Draffenville – Marshall County High School’s Lady Marshals fought their way back from an early 2-0 deficit to beat the Murray High Lady Tigers 4-3 in the Girls’ Region 1 Soccer Championship last night at Marshall County High School. Murray High scored twice early in the game to take the 2-0 lead and Marshall County trailed at the intermission at 2-1.

Athleticism and tenacity prevailed in the second half as the Lady Marshals pulled up to a 3-3 tie late in the match and sealed the win when Camyrn Crass blasted a penalty kick into the Murray High goal. Now Marshall County will travel to Owensboro Tuesday night to play Daviess County High School at 7 p.m. in their semi-state match.

Murray High scored early on a header on a booming high kick that sailed over most of the Lady Marshal defense and then again on a passing play in which they threaded their way through the Marshall County defense. Late in the first period of play Marshall County’s Carmen Gunn outrun Murray High’s defenders and shot the ball past their keeper for a score that lifted Marshall County back into the soccer match.

Murray High scored again early in the second period to take a 3-1 lead but after that it was all Marshall County. Bailey Wood scored two goals for the surging Lady Marshals to tie the soccer match in the second half. Murray struggle to keep possession of the ball and the game but Marshall County proved to have the stamina to take control of the match and stay in a position to win. They got that chance with Crass’ winning kick.