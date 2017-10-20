Fugitive arrested in Grand Rivers

Timothy Walker, age 55, of Grand Rivers, KY., was arrested on October 19 after being a fugitive for over one year.

Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies located a 2000 Dodge Durango on Jennifer Drive, in Grand Rivers after the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the week. While in the process of recovering the vehicle, a subject attempted to escape the residence out a rear door. That suspect was identified as Walker.

Livingston Deputies charged Walker with Theft of a Motor Vehicle Under $10,000 as well as various other charges including: Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Assault 4th Degree. Walker was lodged in the McCracken County Jail.