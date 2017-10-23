Kuttawa residents arrested on various drug charges after traffic stop

Two Kuttawa residents were arrested on various drug charges after deputies conducted a traffic stop on Saturday, October 21, 2017, at approximately 2:05 a.m. on a 2002 Toyota Camry passenger car for registration violations on John Puryear Drive, aducah.

Deputies made contact with the operator, Roger S. McElveen, 59, of Kuttawa, KY, and his passenger, Crystal L. Abston, 38, of Kuttawa, KY. It was determined McElveen’s operator’s license were suspended. McElveen was ultimately arrested.

Through further investigation deputies located a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, and several items of drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle under McElveen’s seat, and around the area he was sitting. Abston was also found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia. In addition, Abston was found to be in possession of numerous prescription medications, such as Diazepam, Alprazolam, Oxycodone, etc. Deputies also learned when they were initiating the traffic stop both McElveen and Abston attempted to hide a portion of the illegal contraband in attempt to avoid being caught with it.

Both McElveen and Abston were arrested, and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail, where they were lodged.

Roger S. McElveen was arrested and charged with: Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License ; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/SEC, 1st Offense; No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Possession of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS; Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Crystal L. Abston was arrested and charged with: Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Possession Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Drug Unspecified) 3 COUNTS; Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified); Illegal Possession of a Legend Drug.