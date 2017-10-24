2018 KDA Internship Applications Now Available

Program Offers Hands-on Experience in Various Fields of Work at KDA

FRANKFORT (October 24, 2017) – College students pursuing a career in agriculture or government are invited to apply for positions in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s (KDA’s) internship program for the summer of 2018, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has announced.

“The KDA’s internship program provides students a hands-on work experience that will enable them to gain the insight needed to consider a future career in the agriculture industry,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Our program has attracted bright, talented, energetic young people who have gone on to successful careers. We look forward to reviewing applications for 2018 and welcoming the next class of interns.”

In addition to agriculture, KDA interns may work in education, computer science, marketing, communications, pre-law, and other fields. Internships will run from June through August.

Applicants must be currently enrolled in a college, university, or vocational-technical program. Applicants can be enrolled in either undergraduate or graduate school.

To apply, download the application on the KDA’s website at kyagr.com/marketing/education-resources.html and fill it out. Applicants must provide a résumé, cover letter, and three references. Applications and attachments must be emailed to mark.white@ky.gov or mailed to Mark White, director, Division of Human Resources, Kentucky Department of Agriculture, 107 Corporate Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601.

Applications must be postmarked no later than December 8.

For more information, go to kyagr.com/marketing/education-resources.html or contact Mark White at (502) 782-0291 or mark.white@ky.gov.