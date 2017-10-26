CCES asking for donations for those in shelters

Calvert City Elementary Student Council presents Socktober to help Wayside Christian Mission in Louisville, Kentucky.

Did you know that socks and undergarments are some of the most needed but least donated items at shelters each year? Socks are like Superheroes for your feet!

Please donate any of the following items between October 17th and October 31st and these items will be sent to help those in need at the shelters.

Items being collected:

Socks, underwear, winter hats, winter gloves, scarfs, personal care items, blankets, XL – XXXL men’s sweatshirts, XL – XXXL men’s winter jackets, men’s Christmas items. Please drop off items at Calvert City Elementary School through October 31.